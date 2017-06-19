Colombia: Final death toll put at 13 ...

Colombia: Final death toll put at 13 in mine explosion

A miner waits for news during search operations at the illegal coal mine in the town of Cucunuba, central Colombia. BOGOTA: Colombian authorities on Sunday put the final death toll at 13 in an explosion Friday at an illegal coal mine in the center of the country.

