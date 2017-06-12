Coffee odyssey: Colombian-born coffee roaster brings taste of homeland to Edmonton
A passion for coffee finally brought Santiago Lopez back to the mountains of Colombia, 20 years after bloody conflict in the country ended in personal tragedy. The trip last year allowed the Edmonton man to connect with his culture and bring a taste of his homeland back to Canada.
