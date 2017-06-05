Claraa s to open second location at N...

Claraa s to open second location at North 65 Cafe -

North 65 Cafe, 22938 U.S. Highway 65, will soon be home to Clara's North 65 Cafe, owned by Clara Deleshull of Clara's Sunrise Cafe. The menus will be similar, with more Colombian offerings at North 65. Messages have been painted on the windows at North 65 Cafe to inform curious customers.

Chicago, IL

