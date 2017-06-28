Chile bans imports of Colombian meat ...

Chile bans imports of Colombian meat over foot-and-mouth disease

3 hrs ago

Chile's government authority responsible for grain and livestock cited an outbreak of the highly contagious ailment in the eastern Colombian department of Arauca as the reason for the move. Officials in Santiago said the ban would remain in effect until they are convinced that the outbreak has been brought under control.

