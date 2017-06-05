Book titled 'Anthology of poems of Az...

Book titled 'Anthology of poems of Azerbaijan and Colombia' presented

A book entitled "Anthology of poems of Azerbaijan and Colombia" was presented during a meeting between Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Colombian counterpart Maria Angela Holguin in Bogota. The book was published jointly by the Translation Centre under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Colombian Embassy in Baku.

