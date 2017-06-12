Barris, Mendez to wed June 17

Mr. and Mrs. Ben Barris of Beeville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Abigail Barris of Beeville, to Daniel Felipe Mendez of Bogota, Colombia. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Victor and Joanne Barris of Beeville and Howard A. Hestand Jr. of Sherman.

Chicago, IL

