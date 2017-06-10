Anti-poverty rebellion shuts down Col...

Anti-poverty rebellion shuts down Colombia's largest port city

A rebellion has been raging in Buenaventura - Colombia's largest port city - since May 16, when residents decided to embark on massive anti-government marches to demand an end to chronic state neglect and abandonment, corruption, crime and armed conflict. The government's inability to attend to protesters' demands has only spurred an escalation of protests that have shown no signs of calming, even despite a ban on public demonstrations.

