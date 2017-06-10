Anna Laudel Contemporary exhibits wor...

Anna Laudel Contemporary exhibits works by Fernando Botero

Anna Laudel Contemporary is presenting Everyday's Poetry - Scenes from the Fullness of Life by Fernando Botero. A multi-disciplinary exhibition that brings together a considered selection of paintings, drawings and bronze and marble sculptures by the internationally renowned master Botero on view at Anna Laudel Contemporary from 27 April to 25 June 2017.

