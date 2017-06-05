Amnesty Condemns Colombia for Crackdown Against General Strike in Buenaventura

In news from Colombia, Amnesty International is condemning the Colombian government for its repression and excessive use of force in the port city of Buenaventura, where Afro-Colombian residents are on their 21st day of a general strike to protest the lack of basic services, including clean drinking water. Amnesty says the Colombian government has been dropping tear gas canisters from helicopters and breaking into people's homes.

