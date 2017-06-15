After a year in a Venezuelan jail, fo...

After a year in a Venezuelan jail, former missionary from Utah is losing hope

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

BOGOTA, Colombia - For almost a year, Joshua Holt, a 25-year-old former Mormon missionary from Utah, has been languishing in a Caracas prison hoping to have his day in court. He was arrested on June 30, 2016, on charges of hiding two automatic rifles and a hand grenade at the home he was sharing with his new bride, Thamara Caleno, and her children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC