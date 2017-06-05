Activist from Afro-Colombian Strike D...

Activist from Afro-Colombian Strike Demands Minister of the...

Afro-Colombian communities in the city of Buenaventura just suspended a weeks-long general strike over their inhumane living conditions , which have left them without access to adequate hospitals, schools, jobs or drinking water. Largely ignored in English-language media, the uprising was met with violent repression by police.

