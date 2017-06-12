3 Gay Men Marry in Colombia's First-E...

3 Gay Men Marry in Colombia's First-Ever Legally Recognized 'Polyamorous' Marriage

The polyamory movement scored a significant victory in South America this month with Colombia's recognition of its first "polyamorous family," a triad consisting of three gay men: actor Victor Hugo Prada , sports instructor John Alejandro Rodriguez and journalist Manuel Jose Bermudez . The throuple originally started as a couple when Bermudez began a relationship with Rodriguez in 1999.

