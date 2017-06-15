3 dead, 30 missing after tourist boat...

3 dead, 30 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

A multi-story tourist boat packed with about 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized on a reservoir near Medellin on Sunday, and police in Colombia said three people were dead and 30 missing. A major rescue effort involving Colombia's air force and firefighters from nearby cities was looking for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the accident took place.

