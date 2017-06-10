'100 in 1 Day' helping Londoners impr...

'100 in 1 Day' helping Londoners improve their city

Londoners who want to do their part to improve their city can do so at the "100 in 1 Day" event. It is a global initiative with a lofty ambition: to encourage members of the community out of complacency, and to take part in doing 100 little things, dubbed "interventions," to improve their city in one day.

Chicago, IL

