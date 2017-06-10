10 Things to Know for Today

Soldiers and rescue workers flat at the site where a ferry sank in a reservoir in Guatape, Colombia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.

