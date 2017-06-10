Young rebel deals with "normalization" after being raised by the FARC
A member of Colombia's FARC guerrillas since she was 11 years old, Yuliana Reyes, now 23, has been living in a guerrilla "normalization" zone near the town of Icononzo since December. Jairo Fernando Pantoja, 27, returned to his home on Friday, April 8, 2017 to find the neighborhood in ruin.
