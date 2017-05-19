Watch Metallica Rehearse for Tour Kickoff Live
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Hipodromo de Los Andes on Nov. 1, 2016 in Bogota, Colombia. Metallica will give fans a sneak peek at the North American leg of their WorldWired tour with a full scale rehearsal performance broadcast via Facebook Live on Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m. EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC