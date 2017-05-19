Watch Metallica Rehearse for Tour Kickoff Live

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Hipodromo de Los Andes on Nov. 1, 2016 in Bogota, Colombia. Metallica will give fans a sneak peek at the North American leg of their WorldWired tour with a full scale rehearsal performance broadcast via Facebook Live on Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m. EST.

