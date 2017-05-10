Was this how Cassie Sainsbury was tricked?
Surf dude who saved the world from global cyber attack: Self-taught web geek, 22, is hailed a hero for foiling attack that used stolen NSA spy weapon and wreaked havoc in 99 countries 'I didn't ask that question': Trump DENIES asking Comey for a loyalty pledge and REFUSES to discuss whether he records conversations in the White House 'I deliberately tried to miscarry my baby': Sex slave made pregnant by her ISIS captors reveals her agony after leaving the child behind in her bid for freedom Kim Jong-Un fires ANOTHER ballistic missile 400 miles towards Japan - after months threatening Trump with nuclear war and days after a new president took office in South Korea Tennessee teacher, 50, bought a $1,500 kayak and planned to 'paddle from San Diego to Mexico with the 15-year-old student he kidnapped' What's on Donald's mind now? Trump accidentally tweets the word 'We' and quickly deletes it ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC