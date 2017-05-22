Up to 200,000 protesters march against Venezuela's Maduro
The near-daily protests against President Maduro's handling of the economic and political crisis in Venezuela have left 47 people dead. CARACAS: More than 200,000 protesters took to the street in Venezuela on Saturday on day 50 of an angry and sometimes deadly showdown with unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.
