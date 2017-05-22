Up to 200,000 protesters march agains...

Up to 200,000 protesters march against Venezuela's Maduro

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The near-daily protests against President Maduro's handling of the economic and political crisis in Venezuela have left 47 people dead. CARACAS: More than 200,000 protesters took to the street in Venezuela on Saturday on day 50 of an angry and sometimes deadly showdown with unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC