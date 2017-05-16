UN Security Council Hails FARC Peace Deal At Start Of Visit To Colombia
The United Nations Security Council members on Thursday began a visit to Colombia to show support for the peace deal reached with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrilla group, saying the process had brought an end to armed conflict in the Americas. Council ambassadors met privately with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and hailed the progress his administration had made in ending decades of warfare.
