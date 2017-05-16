Their Mount Rainier erupted, now Colo...

Their Mount Rainier erupted, now Colombians sharing lessons

A contingent from Colombia is visiting Pierce County this week to discuss how to best handle the possibility of Mount Rainier or Mount St. Helens erupting. The group of scientists, emergency managers and first responders have checked out both Washington volcanoes and will hold a community meeting in Orting Thursday night .

Chicago, IL

