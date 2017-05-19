The world's largest vertical garden b...

The world's largest vertical garden blooms with 85,000 plants in the heart of Bogota

Read more: Inhabitat

Behold: the largest vertical garden in the world. Located in Bogota, Colombia, the Santalaia building is completely covered with a lush layer of 85,000 plants that span 3,100 square meters .

Chicago, IL

