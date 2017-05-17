Six killed in Colombia shipyard explo...

Six killed in Colombia shipyard explosion

Bogota, May 18 - At least six persons have died and 23 others injured in an explosion at a Colombian shipyard, authorities said. The explosion took place on Wednesday in a state-owned facility in Cotecmar on a tanker.

