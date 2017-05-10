Rape, violence and squalid conditions inside jail where Cassie Sainsbury is being held

A Bogota local who is a regular visitor to the jail where accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury is now detained says woman-on-woman rape is commonplace behind its walls. Andrea Paolo Daza Quintero has been inside the El Buen Pastor women's prison in the Colombian capital multiple times to visit her mother, who was incarcerated last year for fraudulently selling a house with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.