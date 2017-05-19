Portland businesses reward riders through new 'Biko' smartphone app
On Monday, Portlanders will be able to use a new mobile app that will make cycling even sweeter. Biko launched two years ago in Bogota, Colombia and has since spread to Medellin, Vancouver and Mexico City.
