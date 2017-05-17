Ongoing political persecution will tu...

Ongoing political persecution will turn Colombia into Venezuela

23 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

When Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos meets with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, May 18, there will be much to discuss - from the financing of the impunity deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Columbia to the recent skyrocketing of the cocaine influx into the United States. Yet, Santos will undoubtedly dodge addressing his complicity in the persecution of his own and other political oppositions in our region.

