New police photos show Cassandra Sainsbury with '18 bags of cocaine' in Colombia

Cassandra Sainsbury is facing up to 25 years in prison, after she was arrested in Colombia allegedly carrying 5.8kg of cocaine in her luggage. Colombian police have released new photographs of Australian Cassandra Sainsbury wearing handcuffs and standing in front of what authorities allege are 18 packages of cocaine wrapped in black plastic.

