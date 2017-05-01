New police photos show Cassandra Sainsbury with '18 bags of cocaine' in Colombia
Cassandra Sainsbury is facing up to 25 years in prison, after she was arrested in Colombia allegedly carrying 5.8kg of cocaine in her luggage. Colombian police have released new photographs of Australian Cassandra Sainsbury wearing handcuffs and standing in front of what authorities allege are 18 packages of cocaine wrapped in black plastic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC