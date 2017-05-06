Mexican engineer shot dead

Mexican engineer shot dead

After a night of revelry at the Point Fortin borough festivities Mexican engineer, Sookooroo Sorano, met his death after being shot in a botched robbery yesterday morning. Sorano, 37, a tech form engineer with PACE Construction Services Ltd, died at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

