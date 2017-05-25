Maite Kropp: Freddy Menares lost his life while fighting for justice

It was announced May 22, 2017 that Freddy Menares, a leader of Piaroa indigenous people and one outstanding defender of indigenous people's rights in the Venezuelan Amazon was murdered. Freddy Menares was an “active activist” who in the late 1990's worked with the National Experimental University of Guayana in an effort to support the territorial mapping program and had been a long time spokesperson for the Piaroa people of the Sipapo River.

