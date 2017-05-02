Luczon: Philippine Press Freedom in t...

Luczon: Philippine Press Freedom in the era of drug wars, public criticisms

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

ON DECEMBER 17, 1986, a journalist named Guillermo Cano Isaza was assassinated in Bogota, Colombia. As editor of the newspaper, El Espectador, he has run a series of stories exposing the dirty world of illegal drug cartels in his country that has run deep even in politics; gaining influence by corrupting politicians and government officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC