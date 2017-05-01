Light shed on foreign drug mules in Colombia after a young Australian ...

This April 12, 2017 photo released by Colombia's National Police press shows Australian Cassandra Sainsbury in handcuffs after she was arrested at the international airport in Bogota, Colombia. According to police, an x-ray machine detected almost six kilograms of cocaine hidden in packages stashed in her luggage as the 22-year-old was preparing to board a flight to London on her way back to Australia.

