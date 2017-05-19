Lenders explore more financing options for Colombia's 4G program
International banks advocate for the government to lift the limits on dollar-denominated loans or for the development bank FDN to provide loans in Colombian pesos International banks are considering alternatives to press ahead with financing plans for the 4G toll road concessions program in Colombia, which has stalled in the wake of the Odebrecht bribery scandal. According to Angel Arevalo, the global head of project finance at Spanish bank BBVA, lenders will likely finish financing the second round of 4G projects with loans in local currency but they could face constraints for later rounds, including a growing number of unsolicited proposals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Latin Finance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC