Lenders explore more financing options for Colombia's 4G program

International banks advocate for the government to lift the limits on dollar-denominated loans or for the development bank FDN to provide loans in Colombian pesos International banks are considering alternatives to press ahead with financing plans for the 4G toll road concessions program in Colombia, which has stalled in the wake of the Odebrecht bribery scandal. According to Angel Arevalo, the global head of project finance at Spanish bank BBVA, lenders will likely finish financing the second round of 4G projects with loans in local currency but they could face constraints for later rounds, including a growing number of unsolicited proposals.

