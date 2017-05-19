Juanes changes up his sound in latest...

Juanes changes up his sound in latest album, 'Mis Planes'

Juanes' first release in three years is a Caribbean and R&B-influenced concept album that marks a creative transition. "Mis Planes Son Amarte ," the Colombian pop-rock superstar's first release in three years, is a Caribbean and R&B-influenced concept album that marks a creative transition for the Grammy-winning artist.

