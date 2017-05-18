IV Tragaluz International Illustratio...

IV Tragaluz International Illustration Award

Category: Illustration Deadline: August 15, 2017 View/print as PDF: A4 size - A5 size Contest's Website: [link] Organised by Tragaluz Editores , the fourth edition of the Tragaluz International Illustration Award asks illustrators to choose a fragment of a book they have always dreamed to illustrate. The text can be of any genre, and can be by a dead or a living author from any nationality.

