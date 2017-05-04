Interconexion Electrica's Fiscal -a -...

Interconexion Electrica's Fiscal -a -6 Operations

A 50-year-old Colombian electrical company delivered its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results in February. Interconexion Electrica reported an impressive 130% total revenue growth to 12.1 trillion Colombian pesos and a whopping 205% profit growth to 2.14 trillion pesos.

