Inside the Colombian hotel room of Ca...

Inside the Colombian hotel room of Cassie Sainsbury

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Inside Cassie Sainsbury's Colombian hotel room: The cramped $50-a-night lodging in Bogota where she spent her final night as a free woman before drug officers swooped as she prepared to jet home with 5.8 kilos of cocaine This is the cramped Colombian hotel room in which accused cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury spent her last night of freedom. Staff said she spent most of her time inside the room of the hotel, which is situated in a notorious downtown Bogota neighbourhood, reports 9News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,563 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC