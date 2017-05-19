Inside an endangered peace community in Colombia
In 2005, her 15-year-old daughter, Elisena, was murdered in her sleep by members of the Colombian Army's 17th Brigade, who accused Elisena of joining the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, a leftist rebel group "We have seen so many massacres," Gonzalez told Al Jazeera. "They have chopped up and butchered our children like they were pigs, in front of our eyes."
