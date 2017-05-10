IADSA extends international reach wit...

IADSA extends international reach with Turkish and Colombian members

The International Alliance of Dietary / Food Supplement Associations has expanded its global representation with the addition of two new member associations from Turkey and Colombia. IADSA brings together national associations and businesses from all over the world.

