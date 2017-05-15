GlobeNet expands facilities in Rio de Janeiro and Colombia

GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, announced that the expansion of its colocation facility in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the construction of a new data centre facility in Barranquilla, Colombia are scheduled to be completed in August as part of efforts to address increasing demand for wholesale telco and IT services in the Latin American market. Both of the facilities are designed to expand GlobeNet's strategy of providing neutral interconnection for international and local operators, as well as enabling access to international destinations via its subsea cable system.

