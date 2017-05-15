GlobeNet expands facilities in Rio de Janeiro and Colombia
GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, announced that the expansion of its colocation facility in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the construction of a new data centre facility in Barranquilla, Colombia are scheduled to be completed in August as part of efforts to address increasing demand for wholesale telco and IT services in the Latin American market. Both of the facilities are designed to expand GlobeNet's strategy of providing neutral interconnection for international and local operators, as well as enabling access to international destinations via its subsea cable system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC