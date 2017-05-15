Fiance of Cassie Sainsbury arrives at...

Fiance of Cassie Sainsbury arrives at her Colombian prison

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Fiance of accused cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury enters Colombian prison to visit his partner for the first time since her arrest The fiance of Cassie Sainsbury has arrived at her Colombian jail to be reunited with her for the first time since being arrested in possesion of 5.8kg of cocaine at El Dorado Airport on April 11. Scott Broadbridge arrived in Bogota on Thursday night but paperwork issues meant he had been unable to see a 'devastated' Ms Sainsbury until Monday. Mr Broadbridge arrived in a white van accompanied by a crew from Seven's Sunday Night after signing an exclusive deal with the show to explain her side of the story.

