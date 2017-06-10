El Dusty to Release New Single 'Kanto...

El Dusty to Release New Single 'Kanto Negro' Today on Aftercluv

Friday May 26

Electro-Cumbia pioneer El Dusty spent countless hours digging through cumbia tracks released in the 60's and 70's from the Colombian label Discos Fuentes looking for samples. Most known for revolutionizing Latin Rock, Discos Fuentes released the best known cumbia records to date including Andres Landeros.

Chicago, IL

