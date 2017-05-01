Eight people killed by military jet c...

Eight people killed by military jet crash in central Colombia

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A military jet crashed in central Colombia leaving eight servicemen dead, country's President Juan Manuel Santos said, Sputnk reported. "Our solidarity with relatives of the victims of the Colombian army's jet crash in [the department of] Cundinamarca.

