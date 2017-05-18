Dozens arrested as Buenaventura strik...

Dozens arrested as Buenaventura strike turns violent

Reports suggest at least 80 people have been arrested in the Colombian city of Buenaventura after a days-long and largely peaceful strike turned violent. Local media reports at least one person died in the fracas and ten police officers were injured.

Chicago, IL

