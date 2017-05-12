Cuban president discusses peace proce...

Cuban president discusses peace process with leaders of Colombian rebel groups

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cuban President Raul Castro on Thursday met top commanders of Colombia's two guerrilla groups to discuss the peace process in Colombia. Castro held separate talks with the delegation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia led by its leader Timoleon Jimenez and the delegation of the National Liberation Army led by Nicolas Rodriguez, chief of its central commando, according to a government release.

Chicago, IL

