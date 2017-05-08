Columbian cocaine production more than triples since 2013, related...

Ecuadorean Washington Prado Alava is escorted by police during a press conference at the police headquarters in Bogota, Colombia on April 11, 2017. Prado was responsible for trafficking 250 tons of cocaine, authorities said TUMACO, Colombia - From a military helicopter high above the rolling hills of southern Colombia, the green rows of hearty plants look a bit like the vineyards of California's Napa Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.