Columbia debuts breastfeeding mannequins to break stigma

A mall in Colombia wants to de-stigmatize breastfeeding in public, and is taking steps to do so by installing a new collection of mannequins that look like nursing moms. Bogota's largest shopping center, Centro Mayor, put up the plastic silhouettes last month in an effort to make mothers feel like they were welcome to breastfeed their children at all times.

