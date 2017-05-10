Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center add...

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center adds wolf to pack in Divide | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

He's Amarok a 3-year-old, amber-eyed timber wolf found wandering the streets of Medellin, Colombia. City officials found the pup, who they believe was imported illegally from the U.S. and either escaped or was let loose.

