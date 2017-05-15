Colombia's Santos and FARC go to Wash...

Colombia's Santos and FARC go to Washington, attempt a shakedown

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos goes to Washington this week to seek Donald Trump's blessing for his amnesty deal with the narco-terrorist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. He also wants the $450 million that Barack Obama set aside for Colombia in this year's U.S. budget.

Chicago, IL

