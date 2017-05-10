Colombia's President Santos Admits th...

Colombia's President Santos Admits that His Government Has Run out of Money

The Colombian Federation of Education Workers began a strike this week in hopes of improving wages and bonuses for educators, but Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos said he doesn't approve. Trade union members said that the strike will continue until the national government guarantees a salary increase for teachers, as well as more resources for food, transportation and infrastructure for education.

