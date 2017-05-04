Colombia's Famous Guerrilla Singer Searches for a New Tune

In a dimly lit university auditorium in the Colombian capital, not far from where the country's largest rebel group once launched bomb attacks, Julian Conrado sings to eager-eyed students about the pain of war. "Instead of a rifle in my hands I'd like to carry a flower," he croons, wearing wire-rimmed glasses and an olive green fedora that make him look more like a geeky dad than someone who spent over three decades as a guerrilla fighter in Latin America's longest-running armed conflict.

